Discrepancies between information provided by filers and their employers has led to about 80,000 unemployment claims stuck in adjudication right now statewide.
"Under normal circumstances, cases are adjudicated within 21 days," LeVine said in her statement. "That means additional information is requested and reviewed by a trained adjudicator and a decision is made in about three weeks. However, right now is anything but normal. We’ve had more claims in the past 7 weeks than we had in the prior 3.5 years combined."
But there are resources available to make it easier, if not always faster. The Employment Security Department has videos and written tutorials to help people file claims. While WorkSource Washington offices are closed because of the pandemic, their services are still available online at www.worksourcewa.com. And People for People programs are available for those who meet eligibility requirements, including having qualified for unemployment insurance.
“The other thing that’s really important, and I think our program does a great job with it, is that emotional support," Kime said. "Most of the people that I meet with are really grief-stricken. When you lose your job these days, you have lost your job — what you do — you’ve lost your income, you’ve probably lost your health benefits, you’ve lost your work family. And, in a sense, you’re completely lost, especially if you’ve been working for a very long time.
"You know, we all just get into our mode of working, so people come in and they’re very grief-stricken, and when you have emotions that are running high, it’s really hard to think clearly. Oftentimes, they’re just really caught up. They don’t know how to move forward. They don’t know what to do. So we have classes where we help people with the emotional parts of this, and goal-setting. And I love that.”
Meanwhile, food banks remain up and running throughout the Yakima Valley. Eligibility requirements vary but some, including the OIC food bank, are available to anyone who self-declares need.
“It is pretty simple," Barbosa said. "It’s same-day, so you don’t need to do anything before you come. If you’re new to the food bank, you come still and get in line. And if you’re new, you fill out an application right there in the moment. And you still get your box to go.”
No apologies necessary.
“Apologizing, that’s the first thing they do," Barbosa said. “It is sad. What we do is to make them feel comfortable. If you need, this is not something you can control. So if they need food we make sure they feel comfortable. We don’t judge here. This is just to feed you and your family."