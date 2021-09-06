Heavy traffic on Interstate 90 delayed drivers for up to an hour Monday, the final day of Labor Day weekend.
Westbound lanes of I-90 between the summit of Snoqualmie Pass and Ellensburg experienced 10 miles of backed-up traffic, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
Higher-than-normal traffic volumes were because of the holiday weekend, the department said. The traffic may add up to an hour of travel for drivers headed west.
These back-ups and delays traditionally last into the evening hours, the department said.