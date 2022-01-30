A Washington Department of Transportation snowblower clears the road under I-90 at Summit West as backcountry skiers head up the Pacific Crest Trail after a heavy snowfall at Snoqualmie Pass. Authorities say Snoqualmie Pass has received the highest snowfall in 20 years as of Jan. 3. The Washington State Department of Transportation says by Monday afternoon, 236 inches of snowfall was recorded, more than the 229 inches by Jan. 3 that was recorded in 2007 and 212 inches in 2004.