East Valley School District officials and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office say a gun was left in a staff lounge Monday at Moxee Elementary School.
A sheriff’s deputy was called to the school around 2:15 p.m. Monday after an employee found a gun inside a purse that was left in the lounge, said sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort. A staff member found the purse and saw there was a gun inside, Schilperoort said.
The deputy found the gun was unloaded, Schilperoort said. The sheriff’s office is not recommending any criminal charges.
East Valley School Superintendent John Schieche said the purse belonged to a district employee, and the lounge was not accessible to students.
State law and district policy bars weapons on campus, with only authorized people, such as school resource officers, allowed to bring guns, Schieche said. The law also bars people who have concealed pistol licenses from bringing guns onto school property, he said.
Schieche said the district is conducting an investigation into the matter and would “proceed with the appropriate actions.”