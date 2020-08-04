Conservationists and their supporters celebrated a massive victory when President Donald Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law Tuesday morning.
The legislation will provide the full amount of $900 million annually for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, making possible key conservation efforts in the central Cascades and elsewhere around the country. Another key part of the law will allocate up to $9.5 billion over the next five years to address a maintenance backlog, primarily at national parks but also for wildlife refuges, forests and other federal lands.
Interior secretary David Bernahrdt announced that to celebrate the accomplishment, Bureau of Land Management and US Fish and Wildlife lands won’t collect entrance fees on Wednesday. A new fee free day will be offered annually on Aug.4.
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) praised the permanent funding of the LWCF, a move she first introduced to the Senate with a bill in March 2015. Five years later, thanks in part to Cantwell’s continuing efforts, it became part of the Great American Outdoors Act co-sponsored by senators Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Jon Tester (R-Mont.).
The Senate voted 73-25 in favor and a month later, the House passed it 310-107. Only two Democrats and 129 Republicans voted against the bill, including Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside).
“Public lands are a great driver of our economy and an essential aspect of American life, and this vote says we’re going to continue to invest in them,” Cantwell said after the bill passed in the Senate. “It couldn’t be a more important investment, and it couldn’t give America a bigger return.”
The Nature Conservancy expects the Great American Outdoors Act to allow land to be transferred from willing private sellers to the Forest Service. That should make it easier and more efficient to restore forests in order to protect clean water, reduce dangerous fires, and improve outdoor recreation.
A report written by Earth Economics of Tacoma and released last month estimates annual spending related to outdoor recreation amounts to $40.3 billion and every dollar spent on outdoor recreation in the state supports 10 jobs and generates $1.52 in economic activity. Researchers found Washington’s public lands provide between $216 and $264 billion annually.
“The economic return of public lands is phenomenal,” Cantwell said. “It generates activity that generates income to county governments, to state governments, to the federal government, and lots of private entities are involved.”