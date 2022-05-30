Taylor Morrison

Accomplishments: Graduated with honors from Zillah High School .
Extracurriculars: Taylor likes to fish & hunt. In the summer Taylor kayaks with his aunt.
Favorite quote: “Live life to its fullest no matter how many mistakes”
Parents' names: Travis & Tracy Morrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.