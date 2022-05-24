Future plans: Attend Yakima Valley College
Accomplishments: Zillah Class of 2022 Co- Valedictorian Zillah Alumni Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Football, Track, FBLA, National Honor Society, ASB
Favorite memory: Senior a year of Football
Advice to future generations: Don’t stress to much about things.
Parents' names: Tom and Amy Nunes
