Future plans: Attend YVC to attain Radiology/ Ultra Sound credentials. Play volleyball at YVC
Accomplishments: Yakima Valley Vlleyball Scholarship
Yakima Valley College Foundation Scholarship
Wilbur Ellis SunDome Shootout Scholarship
Grand Lodge of the Northwest Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship
Extracurriculars: SCAC WEST 1A League Volleyball and Basketball Player of the Year for both sports
Parents' names: Tyler and Cecily Widner
