Future plans: Rachel will be graduating with her early leaning degree June 17th her next plan is getting her sped endorsement for her BA
Accomplishments: Rachel’s accomplishments is working for the Yakima school district as she is currently a para educator for the early learning program her hope is keep pursing her career in the early learning program as a future special Ed teacher
Extracurriculars: Rachel heart is in the community she volunteers for a variety of programs to benefit children and the community her recent volunteer commitment is being a mentor with safe Yakima to help students in life and be their guidance through their education
Favorite quote: Be the reason to share your inspiration with others as they see your inspiration and encouragement for their own life
Favorite memory: Rachel’s favorite memory is how volunteering for the children's village in Yakima gave her the inspiration to work with child with special needs and with disabilities
Advice to future generations: If you have a passion for anything don’t wait work hard and it will pay off when you achieve your goals
Parents' names: A friend of Rachel’s
