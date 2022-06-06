Future plans: Justine is pursuing a career in teaching.
Accomplishments: Justine Zahler Hagreen Is graduating from Yakima Valley College in 2022 with a Bachelors of Applied Science in Teaching Education. Justine is pursuing a career as a teacher at a local Yakima county elementary school after graduation. During the course of Justine’s college career she has been on the Dean’s list four times and the Presidents list one time. All while juggling the responsibilities as a wife and a mother of three wonderful children Timothy 16, Lucas 12, and Raylee 5. Although this journey has not been an easy one, Justine showed strength and dedication despite the tremendous unexpected loss of her father and the continuous hardships and difficulties along the way. Justine’s portrayal of unwavering commitment to achieve her goal is met with an undeniable extreme sense of pride for her family. To tell you we are proud of your enormous accomplishment does not even begin to express the pride, joy and love we have for you. No matter how weathered, worn, beaten down, or bruised you felt you never gave up you did it!
Favorite quote: Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift... that's why they call it present -Master Oogway from Kung Fu Panda
Advice to future generations: “If you have a dream and you’re determined to get there, you will make it happen. The path doesn’t have to be a straight shot and it doesn’t have to be perfect. It can have twists, turns, bumps along the way. What you thought you wanted for your future one day may be different another day. I promise, you’ll make it to the finish line. No matter what life throws at you, keep your head up and don’t lose your faith in yourself. Never hesitate to lean on your people for help. But most importantly, give yourself a break!”
Parents' names: Kimberly Zahler, JD Gutierrez, & Andrew Fischer
