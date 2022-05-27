Future plans: Ella is planning to major in Environmental Sciences with a specialization in biology from Central Washington University.
Accomplishments: Ella has maintained a 3.86 GPA while taking all honors/advanced courses. She has also earned a scholarship from the local Dollars for Scholars Chapter as well as several academic scholarships from CWU.
Extracurriculars: Ella has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years as well as West Valley's Teen Empowerment Network (TEN) Club where she helped raise money for the local YWCA and its mission to bring awareness towards domestic violence. She has also completed two internships with Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group where she participated in several environmental restoration projects including fish rescues and forest surveys.
Favorite quote: "I'm feeling 22!" -Taylor Swift
Favorite memory: Ella's favorite memory is playing video games with her dad and brother when she was little.
Advice to future generations: If you're going to procrastinate, at least be good at it.
Parents' names: Chad and Susan Peterschick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.