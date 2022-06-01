Christa Cline

Future plans: Christa will be graduating with honors from West Valley High School as well as Yakima Valley College, with her AA. She will be attending Central Washington University in the Fall and majoring in Elementary Education.
Christa received the Washington State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish at the end of her Junior year of high school.
She is the recipient of the Leon Burrill Memorial Scholarship as well as the CWU academic award.
Accomplishments: Christa has been a member of the West Valley Volleyball team for the last six years and has been a member of FCA, Key Club and Ecology Club. She has been an active member of her Youth Group at West Side Church participating in Worship team and mission trips as well as volunteering at UGM and Love, Inc. She has also spent many hours volunteering with Pheasants Forever.
Favorite memory: We always loved the Father/Daughter dances put together by West Valley. Christa's first one was when she was in the 1st grade. The morning after the dance, she put her hands on her Daddy's face and said, "I'll remember that dance for the rest of my life!" I sure hope she does.
Parents' names: Christa, we are so incredibly proud of your hard work and dedication as well as your loving, compassionate heart! May God richly bless the journey ahead of you! Love, Dad, Mom, Jordan, Austin, Darci and Hayden
