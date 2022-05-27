Future plans: Crystal Colin will be attending Washington State University, while pursing the medical field.
Accomplishments: Graduating from Wapato High School with her diploma and Yakima Valley College with her associates degree. Both accomplished while being a member of the National Honors Society and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. In addition to this, Crystal was also accepted into the Nursing program at WSU starting this Fall of 2022.
Extracurriculars: A Three-Sport Varsity/State athlete in Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Tennis.
Favorite memory: Senior year was my most accomplished and memorable year.
Advice to future generations: When you set a goal, and work hard towards that goal, you can accomplish anything. Always strive for greatness in all you do.
Parents' names: Ray Colin and Angela Colin
