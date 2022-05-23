Future plans: Will be attending Nursing Program at Heritage University
Accomplishments: Heritage University Award Letter
Extracurriculars: Drama Club
Favorite quote: “We don’t make mistakes, only happy little accidents.” -Bob Ross
Favorite memory: Doing the last production in the drama club.
Advice to future generations: Try your hardest and you’ll get to where you wanna be!!!
Parents' names: Ruben Caridad and Lorena Palencia
