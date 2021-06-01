Lexi is not only graduating high school with honors this year but has also completed two years of college at YVC and has been accepted into honors college as a Pre-Med student at GCU this fall. We are beyond words proud of our girl and all of her accomplishments! She has been a member of her varsity competition cheer team for all four years of high school and served as Captain this year. She coaches cheer as well and will be continuing that in Arizona. We know she will be amazing at whatever she does and can’t wait to call her Dr! We love you to the moon Lex!
Selah High School