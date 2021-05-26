We are so proud of all of your accomplishments academically, in your amazing gymnastics career, and in your great finish with high school cross country and track, excelling in pole vault and long jump. You are so smart, caring and forward thinking. We are so proud of you taking a stance to always help others fight for causes that matter to you. You are going to change the world. You are capable of anything you set out to do. Congratulations on all of your scholar programs and scholarship to Western Washington University. Can’t wait to see what your future holds. We love you so much. Mom, dad and Justin.
Selah High School