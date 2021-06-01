High school has been busy for Ian! He has been active in sports (Football, Lacrosse, Cross Country); involved in ASB, Link Crew, Band, DECA, Senior Council, and even served as the school's Viking Mascot. He is an active member of his church youth group as well.
His volunteer efforts include shoe and clothing drives for local homeless shelters, Voter registration drives, and countless Living History events. Next fall Ian will be at Columbia Basin College. He makes his family proud and we are excited to see what the future holds. Congratulations Ian!