Dakota Alanis

Future plans: He has been accepted into Central Washington University and then will go into the Air Force to become a Remote Aircraft Pilot.
Accomplishments: He has been involved with Civil Air Patrol where he earned the rank of Cadet Airman. He also become an FAA licensed Drone Operator. He literally built that drone from scratch. 3D printed the parts, put it all together and flew it!
Extracurriculars: Participated in WWII reenactments, parades and Veterans events. Also many Civil Air Patrol events and flights.
Favorite quote: Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift.....that's why they call it the present. Master Oogway.
Parents' names: James & Andrea Alanis
