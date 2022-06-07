Future plans: Attend Washington State University and pursue a degree in Business.
Accomplishments: Prosser High School Top 10 WSU Presidential Scholarship Glenn Terrell Presidential Scholarship Scholarship Prosser FFA Alumni Scholarship American Veteran's Scholarship Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Class Officer (4 Years) - Current Senior Class President FFA (4 Years) - Current Vice-President ASB Leadership Employed at Sister to Sister
Favorite quote: A woman can be beautiful as well as intellectual. - Audrey Hepburn
Favorite memory: The opportunities I had to go on trips in high school such as FFA State Competition, Leadership Activities, and Jostens events.
Advice to future generations: Give everything a shot - join as many clubs as you can until you find what makes you happy!
Parents' names: Joe and Holly (Sandifer) Ohler
