Jenna Davison

Future plans: Internal Medicine Resident Physician at The Mayo Clinic
Accomplishments: MD and MPH graduate of Oregon Health & Science University 2023. Inductee of Gold Humanism Honor Society and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. One of three female recipients of the American Medical Women's Association Citation of Achievement in her graduating class.
Extracurriculars: Founder of the only grief support group for medical students in the PNW. Multiple research publications in peer-reviewed journals such as Academic Medicine, American Journal of Cardiology, and The Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities.
Favorite quote: "I am not afraid of storms, because I am learning how to sail my ship." - Louisa May Alcott
Favorite memory: Winning the National Clinical Research Award at the American College of Physicians 2022 and subsequently getting stuck in Minnesota when flying back to the PNW due to a tornado.
Parents' names: Jill Davison and the late Brian Davison
