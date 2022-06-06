Briley Rae Bock

Future plans: Attend Skagit Valley College complete my AA as well as play basketball. Then transfer to a 4 year college.
Accomplishments: HS Salutatorian Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Scholarship Recipient Basketball scholarship to Skagit Valley
Extracurriculars: Basketball Track Cross Country Softball ASB Officer Class Officer School Board Student Representative WIAA DEI Committee Member
Favorite quote: You'll lose love, you'll lose dreams, but don't ever lose you. -Mentality
Favorite memory: Enjoying my time learning the lessons of life with the people I love.
Advice to future generations: Live all that you can. Experience everything because life goes by too fast.
Parents' names: Winston and RaeLynn Bock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.