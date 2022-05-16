Future plans: Attending Dominican University of California to study business and play lacrosse.
Accomplishments: Dominican University of California Presidential Scholarship and Athletic Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Selah Vikings Lacrosse and Maniax Lacrosse
Favorite quote: Live without regrets!
Favorite memory: Going to the NCAA Lacrosse Championship with family and friends
Advice to future generations: Give life your all...leave it all on the field!
Parents' names: Laura Terrazas and Mike Chandler
