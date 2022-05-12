Future plans: Latonia Andy is a Yakama Nation Tribal member and Heritage University graduate receiving a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.
Her life goals now include graduate school, traveling abroad, and a career that empowers Native American communities.
Accomplishments: Her accomplishments include graduating with cum laude honors (3.5 GPA). In addition to this, Latonia was honored to be inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta International Honor Society in Business, Management, and Administration.
Extracurriculars: Latonia also participated as the President and Vice-President of the American Indigenous Business Leaders (AIBL) chapter of Heritage University.
