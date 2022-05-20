Melina Rodriguez

Future plans: Bachelors Degree in Business Management
Accomplishments: Highly Capable and YVCC Running Start
Extracurriculars: High School Basketball, Soccer and Tennis Cross Fire Premier Soccer
Favorite quote: No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is all the bonding time I had with my team during sports at home and away games. I made allot of friends during this time.
Advice to future generations: Stay in school. Have a schedule and follow it, because once you fall behind it’s hard to catch up.
Parents' names: Lisa Baldoz and Miguel Rodriguez
