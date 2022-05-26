Future plans: Hopefully still making people smile and laugh.
Favorite quote: "We live our lives taking each second for granted, but what would you do if you knew how much time you have left?" -Unus Annus
Favorite memory: When my parent surprised me with my cat Spencer when I was 10 years old.
Advice to future generations: Don't be hateful, be open minded.
Parents' names: Kyle & Julie Beazer
