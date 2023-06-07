Liliana Nunez-Taylor

Future plans: Liliana plans to attend Whitworth University in the fall and pursue a four-year degree.
Accomplishments: Mollie Davis Scholarship, Whitworth University Scholarship, Eastern Washington University Deans Scholarship, Eastern Washington University Honar Scholarship, WA College Bound Scholarship,
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading, National Honors Society and Link crew.
Favorite quote: "Each person must live their life as a model for others" Rosa Parks
Favorite memory: Joining the cheer team sophomore year of high school and making so many new friends.
Advice to future generations: Join organizations, clubs, sports that are outside of your comfort zone. Pushing yourself in life will create so much personal growth.
Parents' names: Laura Taylor
