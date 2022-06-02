Daylene Sanchez

Future plans: Pursue a career in the beauty industry
Favorite quote: God is within her she will not fail. psalms 46:5
Favorite memory: Field days when I was in elementary were the best.
Advice to future generations: Stay on top of your work. Stay motivated and don’t fall behind because you will have to work even harder to catch up.
Parents' names: Aniceto and Hope Sanchez
