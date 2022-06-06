Olivia Gonzalez

Future plans: Olivia will be graduating as a full International Baccalaureate candidate and National Honors Society member from Davis High School. She is excited to fulfill her childhood dream of attending the University of Washington in the Fall. Olivia plans to major in biology with an emphasis in pre-med and minor in Spanish.
Accomplishments: Olivia is National Honors Society member and a full International Baccalaureate student. She is an Act Six Scholar recipient. Olivia received the Washington State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish her junior year. She has several Youth Community Service and Leadership awards for her work with various community service projects through her high school career. Olivia is a two time talent and camera winner of the Student National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for her work with Davis News Network and developing her own segment, “Livin’ with Liv”. She is also a published youth reporter for the Yakima Herald Unleashed program. She was selected and served as a Fashion Corner Brand rep during her sophomore year. She has received an academic scholarship from UW, the L100 scholarship, Margaret Dunn scholarship, Future Latina in Medicine scholarship, and the Betty Dyane Hurson scholarship.
Extracurriculars: Olivia has been a member of the Davis Varsity Dance team for the last three years. She further supports her school campus by serving as an ASB social media officer, Link Crew leader, as well one of three daily announcers for the last two years. She has helped as a Spanish interpreter for local middle school conferences. Olivia proudly served as an alter server and lector for Father Murtaugh for over 6 years. During the early pandemic, she founded a mask making project to support local frontline workers and had volunteered as a summer camp counselor for the last three years. Most importantly, she is the kindest big sister and role model to the kids in her family.
Favorite quote: 5 by 5 rule: If it won’t matter in five years, don’t spend more than 5 minutes worrying about it. You’ve just got to move on and keep shining.
Favorite memory: Olivia cherishes her time spent with friends and family. Whether it’s catching the sunrise with her bestie group of five or jumping waves with her family in Oregon. There have been many treasured moments from Sunday breakfasts with gramps and grams after mass to being called little Italy in math class and singing karaoke with friends during lunches. She also enjoyed being voted Prom Royalty with her whole crew her senior year. Davis High School has been a wonderful place to call home for the last three years! She has certainly filled this chapter of her book with so many treasured memories with the people she loves and is loved by.
Advice to future generations: It’s about reciprocity, surround yourself with positive people who celebrate and support you and bring out the best in you and where you can do the same. Rise up together. Don’t be afraid to change course if you find you aren’t happy where you are and who you’re surrounded by.
Parents' names: Miss Olivia, May God bless you and keep you safe! Keep shining bright, we are so incredibly proud of you and all that you have persevered through! Love you forever, your proud familia: Momma Noelia, grandma Yolanda, grandpa Richard, Tio Joel & Tia Andi, Tio Mikey & Tia Coco, and Jonny, Diego, Ellie, and Blueberry.
