Josiah Bettles

Future plans: He wants to further his education in something that he will enjoy, likely Automotive/Mechanics.
Accomplishments: His high school accomplishments includes helping his team, the Davis Pirates win an overtime Football game against their rivals the Eisenhower Cadets by stopping their last pass attempt to make a goal. His incredible team player capability and skill earned him the vote of Defensive Lineman of the Year by his teammates. He led the team in sacks, and he was an Honorable mention for the Big 9 Athletic Conference of Columbia Basin as recommended by his coaches at Davis High School.
Extracurriculars: He played foot ball and worked throughout his high school years.
Favorite memory: As a kid growing up, he always dreamed of being a Pirate and playing under the lights as a High School Football player.
Advice to future generations: Pay attention to your classes in middle school because what you learn there is the foundation to what you will be doing in high school.
Parents' names: Angel Villegas and Rachel Bettles
