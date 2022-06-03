Future plans: After graduation I will be coaching for Skyhawks Sports Academy and studying to gain my CSCS certification in personal training. I will be attending Central Washington University in the school year 2023-2024 to begin my Master’s degree in Athletic/Sport Administration. Hopefully fulfilling my dream of becoming a collegiate track and field coach.
Accomplishments: I will be graduating on time after a full four years of undergraduate school. I achieved above a 3.0 cumulative GPA as well.
Extracurriculars: Internship through Central Washington University’s Strength and Conditioning program, specializing in student athletes. In addition, I was on an athletic scholarship from Central’s Track and field team. Although God had other plans for the last 2 years of my college career. I continued volunteering and supporting the CWU sports.
Favorite quote: “I would rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not” - Kurt Cobain
Favorite memory: My favorite memory at Central was making the top 10 all-time 400-meter hurdles my freshman year
Advice to future generations: You know your body better than anyone else so never down play your physical and mental health. Take your time finding an internship that will truly correlate with your future career. Internships can really make or break where you want your future career to be.
Parents' names: The Hill Family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.