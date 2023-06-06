Kelsea Nunes

Future plans: Complete a.Master”Degree in Nutrition, Dietician Internship, and become a registered dietician.
Accomplishments: Graduating Sigma Cum Laude with. A BS Degree in Nutrition, Wildcat Pantry Outstanding Service Award.
Extracurriculars: Club Volleyball, Nutrition Science Club, Presidents United to Solve Hunger Club, Peer Nutrition Education Lead, Wildcat Pantry Volunteer.
Parents' names: Tom and Amy Nunes
