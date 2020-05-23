Jones scores aces
Jeff Jones recorded his first hole-in-one on the fifth hole at Yakima Elks Golf Club on Sunday, May 17.
Jones aced the 197-yard hole with a 4-hybrid, and it was witnessed by Dave Powell, Ron Gunner and Casey Kelley.
Valley Sports Weekly
Apple Tree
MEN’S DIVISION Best 16 Holes, May 16
First Flight — Gross: 1, Jeff Heil 62; 2, Kelly Holwegner 63; 3, Mike Schlosser 67. Net: 1, Ray Knotts 61; 2, (tie) Steve Crow 62, Jim Gagoush 62.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Ryan Tercero 66; 2, (tie) Kevin Stuth 73, Mac Williams 73. Net: 1, (tie) Butch Lenberg 60, Alex Podruzny 60; 3, Andy Tetlow 63.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Jim Milton 78, Sam Briggs 78; 3, Larry Oliver 81. Net: 1, Bruce Simpson 59; 2, Chad Kline 60; 3, Rob Dresker 64.
Mount Adams
MEN’S DIVISION Individual Play, May 23
Gross: 1, TJ Inions 72; 2, Walt Wegener 79; 3, Craig McCloud 80; 4, Sam Steinmetz 82.
Net: 1, Vern Stephenson 66; 2, Gary Hyatt 68; 3, Rich Wyer 69; 4, Randy Anderson 71.
KP’s: Craig McCloud, hole No. 8, 9’2”; Bob Anacker, hole No. 18, 11’5”.
WOMEN’S DIVISION Best Nine, May 20
Gross: 1, Shelly Alcala 39.
Net: 1, Connie Rogers 29.5.
Westwood West
WOMEN’S DIVISION Match vs. Par, May 13
A Division: 1, (tie) Cathy Kehm -2, Nancy Johannson -2, Pam Kingsboro -2; 4, Vivian Carl -4.
B Division: 1, (tie) Paula Redd -3, Trudy Ledwich -3; 3, Marci Snyder -4.
C Division: 1, Delores Decoto -4; 2, Claudia Rohlfs -6.
3 Clubs & a Putter, May 20
A Division: 1, Cathy Kehm 50; 2, (tie) Jennifer Walsh 55, Pam Kingsboro 55.
B Division: 1, Paula Redd 56; 2, (tie) Trudy Ledwich 60, Marci Snyder 60.
C Division: 1, Janie Richartz 59; 2, (tie) Delores Decoto 62, Claudia Rohlfs 62.