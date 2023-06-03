WIAA championships set to move
The WIAA announced plans to move its wrestling and cross country championships following the retirement of longtime Yakima Herald-Republic preps reporter Scott Spruill.
He’s covered every state cross country meet since it moved to Pasco in 1988, as well as every Mat Classic since the WIAA introduced the wrestling event at the Tacomadome in 1989. WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said it’s unclear where the championships will be held moving forward, noting Yakima could be a strong contender if it would mean Spruill’s available to work as a freelancer.
“It just didn’t feel right to keep those championships in their current locations without Scott Spruill,” Hoffman said. “He’s become a beloved fixture at those events among all coaches, athletes and WIAA staff.”
Spruill often convinced his wife, Joan, to join him on those trips, enlisting her help in his comprehensive coverage. He loves to tell the story of how a trip to Mat Classic and post-coverage drinks at the hotel bar led to him missing the birth of the Spruills’ daughter, Kristine, and speeding home to his wife at the hospital.
The cross country championships held a special place in Spruill’s heart, giving him a chance to relive his past as a standout high school and college cross country runner in Oregon. Spruill’s unparalleled coverage showcased the top athletes at all of the area’s programs, especially 4A powerhouse Eisenhower, coached by Phil English.
“We always appreciated Scott’s work and he definitely would have been a huge asset to have on our team,” English said. “Unlike that other sports reporter at the Herald, who wasn’t even fast enough in high school to run for our varsity team.”
Unprecedented success by Toppenish and other programs at Mat Classic gave Spruill more work than ever in recent years as he tried his best to recognize all of the notable athletic achievements by local wrestlers. Somehow, he always found a way to submit his content by whatever deadline was demanded, leaving a legacy no one will ever try to match.
****For context, the second part of the English "quote" is a reference to a video I did with Ike standout Jonas Price, who told me my high school PR would put me on the JV team.
