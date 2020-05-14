Interested in the Yakima Valley’s culture and history?
There are a variety of museums and historical sites throughout the Yakima Valley that highlight the area’s history, from prehistoric days to the present. Some are free, while others charge admission or ask donations. But they all provide for a summer day’s adventure that’s not too far from home.
While museums were closed as of May under the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, they are tentatively scheduled to open by midsummer under the state’s four-phase plan. Check before heading out.
Yakama Nation Museum
Located at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, the museum tells the story of the Yakama, including the nation’s creation story and its history before and after the signing of the Treaty of 1855. The museum was created after actor and Native American advocate Nipo Strongheart bequeathed his collection of regalia and books to the Yakama Nation.
The center is open to the public all days of the week, and hosts annual events. Admission to the museum is $6 for adults, $4 for ages 55 and older and ages 11-18; children 10 and younger are $2. You can also get a guided tour for an additional $25.
More information at 509-865-2800 or go to www.yakamamuseum.com.
Fort Simcoe State Park
Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the Pacific Northwest. It is located on the Yakama Indian Reservation at Fort Simcoe Historical State Park near White Swan. Exhibits at the fort tell the story of its time as a garrison shortly after the signing of the Treaty of 1855, as well as its darker history as a boarding school for Yakama Nation children. It’s open from 8 a.m. to dusk Wednesdays through Sundays from April 1 to the end of October. While admission is free, you’ll need a Discover Pass to park.
For more information, call 509-874-2372 or go to https://parks.state.wa.us/509/Fort-Simcoe.
Yakima Valley Museum
Located at 2105 Tieton Drive, the Yakima Valley Museum has exhibits that highlight the Valley’s history, from the days when it was a prehistoric forest that became petrified wood to today’s fruit industry, as well as the stories of pioneers, Native Americans and immigrants from Japan, the Philippines and Mexico.
There also is a permanent exhibit recreating the U.S. Supreme Court chambers of one of Yakima’s more famous residents, Justice William O. Douglas, as well as a children’s museum and a “Neon Garden” with some of the old signs that graced Yakima’s streets.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors; children younger than 5 are free. There also is a family rate of $18.
For more information, go to www.yvmuseum.org.
Central Wash. Agricultural Museum
Tucked away in Fullbright Park, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum features farm equipment from various eras, as well as a fully working blacksmith’s shop and a sawmill. There’s also a children’s village and several pioneer homes, as well as a scale model of Yakima’s Fruit Row in the 1930s, housed in an old railroad freight car.
Visitors can take either a walking tour or a drive-through tour of the exhibits where agricultural machinery is displayed.
The museum is open year-round from dusk to dawn, while buildings are open from April through October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Union Gap Old Town Days and Civil War re-enactment is usually held in June at the museum and the park, but it is canceled this year. It also hosts the annual Pioneer Power Show and Swap Meet every August.
For more information, go to http://centralwaagmuseum.org.
Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum
Housed at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, the Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum provides a glimpse of a time when a printer was a person and not a device you linked to your computer.
In two buildings, the museum recreates a 1940s printshop, with cases of movable type and working presses. The museum recently acquired a linotype machine, a device that revolutionized the newspaper industry by allowing workers to use a keyboard to set lines of type.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays.
For more information, go to http://oldeyakimaletterpressmuseum.org.
American Hop Museum
If you didn’t know by now, one of Yakima County’s major crops is hops. Three-quarters of the hops produced in the United States — and a significant portion of the world’s hop supply — come from the Yakima Valley.
In Toppenish, near the heart of hop country, the American Hop Museum tells the story of hop production in the Pacific Northwest.
The museum is open May 6 through the end of September, Wednesdays through Sundays.
For more information, go to https://americanhopmuseum.org.
McAllister Museum of Aviation
Located at the east end of the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field, the McAllister Museum of Aviation honors Charlie McAllister, a Yakima Valley aviation pioneer and longtime flight instructor.
The museum has exhibits on McAllister’s career, including his pilot’s license signed by Orville Wright. Other exhibits highlight aviation in general, as well as Valley residents who played roles in aviation history, such as Bonnie Dunbar, an Outlook native who flew on the space shuttle.
There is also a hangar at the museum with two aircraft on display. In summer months, the museum hosts aircraft presentations where pilots will show and talk about their aircraft.
The museum is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, go to https://mcallistermuseum.org.
Battle of Two Buttes
(Pah-Oy-Ti-Koot) Monument
Just south of Union Gap on U.S. Highway 97 is a turnout with monuments commemorating a battle between the U.S. Army and Yakama Indians in November 1855.
A carved rock records the fact that the battle was fought near the location as part of the Yakama War. The other marker, which was damaged by a vehicle crashing into it and has been removed for repairs, according to the state Department of Transportation, notes the death of Tow-Tow-Nah-Hee, the only Yakama killed in the fight, which took place 3 1/2 miles north of the marker’s location.
Federal troops, along with volunteers from Oregon, assaulted a Yakama breastwork on the hill Nov. 9, 1855, using mountain howitzers to break down the breastwork and scatter the defenders. The next day, a government scout, Ow-Hah-Tah-Ma-So, spotted Tow-Tow-Nah-Hee on a lame horse and killed him after a pursuit.
Lt. Phillip Sheridan, who would later go on to command the Union’s Army of the Shenandoah during the Civil War, wrote that the Yakama was armed with “an old Hudson’s Bay flintlock horse pistol, which could not be discharged.”
The marker, placed by the Yakamas, describes Tow-Tow-Nah-Hee as a noncombatant.
Northern Pacific Railway Museum
Located in the old Toppenish depot, the Northern Pacific Railway Museum commemorates the railroad that opened the Yakima Valley to markets around the country, as well as created present-day Yakima.
The museum features a fully restored passenger waiting room, freight room and package delivery room with artifacts from the railway’s operating days. There’s also a yard with rolling stock and vehicles that visitors can view, as well as follow the progress volunteers are making on restoring a steam locomotive in the engine house.
The museum is open at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays from May 1 to Oct. 10. Admission is $5 for adults and $12 for ages 12 and younger.
For more information, go to https://nprymuseum.org.
Yellowstone Trail
Before the Interstate Highway system, the Yellowstone Trail was the nation’s first interstate highway, and part of it ran through Yakima County.
The trail was a private venture that, when completed, ran from Seattle’s Pioneer Square to Plymouth, Mass. The road’s backers never actually built roads; they mapped out a route and encouraged communities and businesses along the way to maintain their stretch of the trail.
In Yakima County, it followed Wenas Road until the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway was completed and shifted to that, to Yakima’s First Street down to Parker and across the Lower Valley to the Tri-Cities.
There are trail markers showing the route in Zillah, Granger and Grandview, where a memorial also features some of the road’s original pavement.
The route is still drivable, and maps are available at http://www.yellowstonetrail.org.