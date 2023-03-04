Fifty straight wins isn’t supposed to look this easy.
No. 1 seed Ellensburg mostly followed a familiar script to reach that mark in Friday night’s 2A semifinal, leaning heavily on dominant rebounding and a physical, aggressive defense. That often turned into steals to spark the offense, which put up far more than enough points to knock off No. 4 Prosser 61-33.
“We’ve got to know when to slow and when to go and it felt like we were pushing it maybe a little too fast at the start,” coach Tim Ravet said. “When we got up a little bit we were trying to just step on it and maybe they need to slow down, bounce off, move the ball a little better. But it was good.”
The veteran coach in his first year at Ellensburg knows better than to complain too much about a team that’s won all but one game during its remarkable run by double figures. Only four opponents have finished within 15 points against a defense allowing less than 33 points per game.
But Prosser was one of those opponents, and it holds the notable distinction of being the only team to lead Ellensburg in the fourth quarter the last two seasons. A dynamic Mustangs’ offense became the first to break 50 points during the Bulldogs’ streak in a 73-60 district title loss at Ellensburg, which Brooke Ravet said served as a wake-up call.
“Last time I think we came into it, we weren’t really focused,” the junior guard said. “We weren’t taking them as serious as we should have and this time we just knew that we had to come in with our game face and get it done.”
They implemented more traps early in their fourth win over Prosser this season to force 19 turnovers, including eight in the first quarter. Two of them sparked an 11-0 run to end the quarter, giving Ellensburg a commanding 24-10 lead.
A more straight-up man-to-man with less risks after halftime worked to hold Prosser to just 10 points, one night after Othello notched 12 in the second half of Ellensburg’s 62-29 quarterfinal win. Brooke said it’s common for the Bulldogs to play their best after halftime, when they’ve calmed down and can play more relaxed.
She led the team in scoring for the first time all season with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Two of them came back-to-back in the third quarter to give Ellensburg its first 20-point lead, and the first one capped off an 11-4 run, leading to a jumping shoulder bump on the sideline with her dad, Tim, after a Prosser timeout.
“That’s awesome,” Brooke said. “That’s the best feeling. We have that cool relationship.”
Significant foul trouble for both teams affected Ellensburg’s top two scorers, Olivia Anderson and Jamison Philip. They combined for 19 points against a Mustangs defense ready to double or triple team Anderson every time she touched the ball, or even before it arrived.
Brooke knows that means she always needs to be ready to catch and shoot, so she’s spent plenty of time working and even learned some things from her older brother Brock, Washington’s all-time high school leading scorer. The SunDome’s notoriously difficult backdrops didn’t bother Brooke as she took advantage of open looks to knock down four of her first five threes and give the offense a boost.
“I don’t think we ever really feel like one person has to do it because we’re so deep and we all just bring something different to the table,” Brooke said. “So even if I wasn’t shooting well, I know that my teammates would have picked it up.”
Ellensburg’s bench also provided significant contributions, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Tim said they took care of the ball well and wore down Prosser in additional minutes long before the Bulldogs’ starters made their traditional jog to the bench thanks to an insurmountable lead.
— Luke Thompson
PROSSER — Dixon 9, Milanez 8, Blair 7, Groeneveld 5, Blair 0, Ibarra 2, Phillips 2, Cox 0, Gomez 0, Saldana 0, Martinez 0.
ELLENSBURG — Brooke Ravet 12, Jamison Philip 10, Anderson 9, Leishman 6, Q. Rogel 6, Moffat 6, L. Rogel 5, Markus 4, Marrs 3, Jones 0, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0. Totals 19-46 18-30 61.
Prosser 10 13 5 5 — 33
Ellensburg 24 13 11 13 — 61
3-point goals: Prosser 3-12 (Milanez 2-4, Groeneveld 1-2), Ellensburg 5-13 (Ravet 4-7, Moffat 1-1). Rebounds: Prosser 17 (Dixon 5), Ellensburg 40 (Q. Rogel 11). Turnovers: Prosser 19, Ellensburg 15. Assists: Prosser 19 (Phillips 2), Ellensburg 5 (Leishman 4). Steals: Prosser 4 (Milanez 2), Ellensburg 14 (Philip 4). Fouls: Prosser 21, Ellensburg 20. Fouled out: Groeneveld.
2A BOYS
Champs turn back MustangsProsser’s boys found success all season long as the CWAC’s best 3-point shooting team.
But when the No. 7 seed Mustangs needed them most, 3-pointers didn’t just stop falling. They became No. 6 Lynden’s best weapon as the defending 2A champs handed Prosser a 60-42 loss in Friday’s 2A semifinals at the SunDome.
Lynden’s Brant Heppner hit the Lions’ first two shots from beyond the arc and they kept firing away against Prosser’s 2-3 zone. Although they went cold in the second quarter, a stretch of six threes in seven attempts to start the third quarter effectively put the game out of reach and they finished 12 of 30 from three, accounting for 61% of their field goal attempts.
“I think they were too physical to play man,” Mustangs coach Toby Cox said. “We’ve tried it before and I think they were too big and strong for us to play man so we kept playing different rotations to get out of.”
Meanwhile, the Mustangs managed to improve on their 1-of-15 mark from Thursday’s 47-44 quarterfinal win over RA Long in less than three minutes. But they still fell well short of their season average, shooting 4-of-20 against the taller, longer Lions.
Without the steals and transition baskets that saved them Thursday, the Mustangs ended up setting a season-low in points for the second straight day. After Kory McClure gave them a 10-9 lead with 3:19 left in the first quarter, they hit only one field goal the rest of the first half.
“We were getting open shots but they were kind of hurried,” Cox said. “They played a great game. If we shoot like we do, it’s a different game.”
Prosser shot 7-of-16 the first time the teams met, a 59-53 Lynden win at the SunDome Shootout in late December. Cox said the Lions play a much more physical style than his team’s used to seeing, so it should serve as a good lesson going forward for his players that rely more on finesse.
Koby McClure scored 12 points and knocked down two 3-pointers as the only Mustang to reach double figures. Isaak Hultberg hit an early three for the second straight day on his way to six points and Kory McClure added eight, thanks to a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
— Luke Thompson
LYNDEN — Anthony Canales 16, Kobe Baar 16, Brant Heppner 14, Parcher 9, Smiley 1, Petersen 4, Elsner 0, Matthews 0, Hanenburg 0, VanDalen 0, Ayres 0, Bowler 0. 23-49 2-3 60.
PROSSER — Koby McClure 12, Kor. McClure 8, Flores 7, Flores 6, Reyes 4, Bailey 4, Russell 1, Veloz 0, Peters 0, Phillips 0. Totals 14-48 10-12 42.
Lynden 15 9 26 10 — 60
Prosser 10 7 12 13 — 42
3-point goals: Lynden 12-30 (Baar 4-5, Heppner 4-9, Parcher 3-9, Canales 1-5), Prosser 4-20 (Hultberg 2-4, Kob. McClure 2-6) . Rebounds: Lynden 32 (Baar 7), Prosser 30 (Kor. McClure 5, Flores 5, Peters 5. Turnovers: Lynden 11, Prosser 10. Assists: Lynden 18 (Canales 5), Prosser 6 (Hultberg 3). Steals: Lynden 6 (Heppner 2, Baar 2), Prosser 5 (Kob. McClure 2, Flores 2). Fouls: Lynden 12, Prosser 7. Fouled out: None.
1A GIRLS
Wapato falls to reigning champs After an epic second quarter with 13 lead changes, the question was who would be the first to blink?
Not the two-time reigning champion from a program that has lived on this stage since it was created.
With patience and precision, Lynden Christian took Wapato’s best shot during the high-speed first half and then took over for a 67-51 semifinal victory Friday night in the Class 1A state tournament.
The Lyncs not only survived Wapato’s pressure and presses, committing only 12 turnovers, they refused to be sped up despite repeatedly running the shot clock down. Passing well and protecting the ball, LC found its shots and made 50% of them.
“That was a good team with a lot of experience,” said Wapato coach Joe Blodgett. “They took their time and didn’t let anything bother them. The moment was not too big for them while, at times, it got to us a little bit.”
Not in the first half.
Recovering from LC’s early 8-3 lead, the Wolves once again went to work from the perimeter, hitting five 3-pointers to rally ahead 20-19 early in the second quarter. From there it was back-and-forth sprint and the 14th lead change of the first half left the Lyncs with a 32-31 lead at the break.
“That’s the way we imagined the game would go,” Blodgett said. “We knew that’s a quality team and we’ve got a pretty good group, too. We hoped for and expected a game like that. And with that pace, maybe we could wear them down.”
Except the Lyncs were ready for the war of attrition that wilted Wapato’s previous victims.
Coach Brady Bomber went to his bench early and often and got double-digit minutes for two reserves, all of whom displayed well-schooled fundamentals. Bomber also changed the scheme, switching from players slashing through lanes the basket in the first half to perimeter shots.
With just one 3-pointer in the first half, LC hit four during a 14-5 run to start the third quarter and that was the decisive gap.
“When they went on that run in the third quarter, they took advantage of it,” Blodgett noted. “We’ve been on the other end of that so we know how it feels. Against a team this good, it’s hard to come back.”
With a season-low in scoring, Jordan Espinoza paced Wapato with 14 points, KK Bass netted 11 of her 13 in the first half and Deets Parrish scored 10 points. Those three hit two 3-pointers apiece.
— Scott Spruill
WAPATO — Wheeler 7, Kenoras 1, Deets Parrish 10, Jordan Espinoza 14, KK Bass 13, Alvarado 0, Johnson 6. Totals 18-52 7-10 51.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Demi Dykstra 14, Herwerden 3, Grace Hintz 25, Poag 9, Arnold 8, Hagen 3, Fritts 5, DeJong 0, Shumate 0. Totals 26-52 10-12 67.
Wapato 17 14 10 10 — 51
Lynden Christian 17 15 18 17 — 67
3-point goals: Wapato 8-20 (Espinoza 2-2, Parrish 2-4, Bass 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Wheeler 1-8), LC 5-15 (Poag 3-9, Hagen 1-1, Hintz 1-3). Rebounds: Wapato 18, LC 36 (Dykstra 8, Hintz 7). Assists: Wapato 7 (Bass 3, Wheeler 3), LC 5. Turnovers: Wapato 6, LC 12. Steals: Wapato 5 (Wheeler 2), LC 2. Fouls: Wapato 10, LC 7.
1A BOYS
Top-seed handles ToppenishFor a moment in the third quarter of No. 6 Toppenish’s loss to No. 1 Lynden Christian in the boys 1A state semifinal, the Wildcats got under the Lyncs’ skin.
Toppenish rolled out a full-court press and created turnovers on consecutive possessions. Five straight points cut Lynden Christian’s lead to 13. Not since the first quarter had the Wildcats so disrupted their opponents.
But it would not last. The Lyncs called a timeout. When Lynden Christian walked back onto the floor, its fluid passing cracked the thin freeze that had settled on its offense. The Lyncs went on an 11-2 run on the way to a decisive 82-60 win over Toppenish.
“Our style of game is up-and-down, try and make it a little wild and crazy. We were able to get them out of their rhythm for three or four possessions,” said Wildcats assistant coach Greg Oldham. “But they’re so disciplined and so good, they were able to get back in their rhythm.”
Toppenish had its moments of inspiration. The Wildcats started strong and trailed the tournament’s top seed by three at the end of the first quarter. Senior Josh Perez had a brilliant first half, scoring 16 on 5-for-10 shooting. He was 3-of-5 from 3-point range, including a brilliant, buzzer-beating, corner 3-pointer over two Lynden Christian defenders.
The Lyncs, in the end, proved too much. Lynden Christian out-rebounded Toppenish 38 to 21, including 13 offensive rebounds. Junior Jeremiah Wright picked up a double-double, notching 23 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Tyler Sipma added 16 points and junior Dawson Bouma joined his teammates in double figures with 13.
Lynden Christian turned offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points and then shot the lights out, going 57% from the field and 47% from three, getting hotter as the night went on. Six Lyncs made 3-pointers.
“They shot the ball really well,” Oldham said. “When you have that many shooters, somebody is going to hit shots. That’s hard to guard.”
Perez faded in the second half for the Wildcats, fouling out in the fourth quarter after being held to a pair of made free throws in the second half. In the first half, he drew in defenders like a magnet and scored on near-impossible layups.
Standout senior Shane Rivera carried the offensive load after the break, when he scored 14 of his 18 points. Rivera was a perfect 2-for-2 from 3-point range; he found his spot behind the arc late in the game.
Toppenish played a gritty game. Senior Graysen Mesplie led all players with three steals and consistently sliced through Lynden Christian’s defense. The Wildcats had more steals, created more turnovers and scored more points from those turnovers.
“We battled for all 32 minutes,” Oldham said. “There was very rarely a time where we didn’t just keep playing hard. They’re just really good. Even battling at our very best, sometimes they were just better.”
It was an emotional result for an older Wildcat squad. Four of the team’s starters were seniors and few eyes were dry as Toppenish players stepped out of their locker room.
“I’m proud of them,” Rivera said of his teammates. “We didn’t have many guys with state (tournament) experience, maybe varsity experience. No one expected us to make it this far.”
— Jasper Kenzo Sundeen
TOPPENISH — Graysen Mesplie 11, Josh Perez 18, Shane Rivera 18, Luna 2, Hanson 0, Myers 0, Cisneros 2, Maldonado 2, Cortes 0, Sanchez 7, Torres 0, Williams 0. Totals 19-49 17-22 60.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Tyler Sipma 16, Dawson Bouma 13, Griffin Dykstra 5, L. Dykstra 7, Jeremiah Wright 23, Gannon Dykstra 9, Robertson 2, Zylstra 8, Paxton 1, Kuik 0, Blair 0, VanKooten 0. Totals 32-56 10-17 82.
Toppenish 15 11 17 17 — 60
Freeman 18 20 23 21 — 82
3-point goals: Toppenish 5-13 (Perez 3-6, Rivera 2-2), LC 8-17 (Sipma 2-4, Zylstra 2-2). Rebounds: Toppenish 21, LC 38 (Wright 10, Bouma 5, Griffin Dykstra 5). Assists: Toppenish 11, LC 15. Turnovers: Toppenish 6, LC 9. Steals: Toppenish 6 (Perez 3), LC 1. Fouls: Toppenish 18, LC 16. Fouled out: Perez.
Leopards eliminate FreemanZillah boys basketball will be bringing home a 1A trophy for the eighth time in the last nine years.
Thursday’s quarterfinal loss to No. 1 Lynden Christian means it won’t be the championship the No. 2 seed Leopards always hope to win. But they refocused and put together a dominant first half before holding on to knock No. 4 Freeman 69-57 in a loser-out game at the SunDome Friday afternoon.
“I know they didn’t sleep (well),” coach Mario Mengarelli said. “It’s a tough one but this group is so special, being such a family. They just wanted to play for each other and it showed tonight. We were the tougher team.”
He credited a strong defensive effort led by Carson Favilla, who took on the tough assignment of guarding Boen Phelps. The Scotties standout scored 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting and Zillah blocked nine shots, including four by senior Luke Navarre.
The Leopards’ offense bounced back from a season-low 45 points Thursday to score 44 in the first half while shooting 58.6% from the field. They attempted just six threes, following a strategy Mengarelli said he’s been preaching all season.
“But they finally listened,” Mengarelli said with a smile. “We just focused on getting settled. We can get those shots whenever we want, so we tried to just get something going to the basket.”
Freshman Dekker Van De Graaf scored a team-high 18 points, closely followed by Navarre’s 16. Navarre also grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out three assists.
— Luke Thompson
FREEMAN — Boen Phelps 20, Colton Wells 15, Gabe Schulhauser 13, Goldsmith 7, Vanhoff 0, Coyner 2, McLean 0, Hodges 0, Florence 0. Totals 23-65 7-13 57.
ZILLAH — Luke Navarre 16, Izzy Sandoval 10, John 8, C. Favilla 7, N. Navarre 4, Dekker Van De Graaf 18, Garza 6, B. Favilla 0, Moore 0, Juarez 0. Totals 23-50 20-31 69.
Freeman 15 14 16 12 — 57
Zillah 20 24 9 16 — 69
3-point goals: Freeman 4-20 (Wells 1-2, Goldsmith 1-3, Schulhauser 1-5, Phelps 1-7), Zillah 3-8 (Van De Graaf 2-3, L. Navarre 1-4). Rebounds: Freeman 38 (Goldsmith 8), Zillah 13 (L. Navarre 13). Turnovers: Freeman 12, Zillah 15. Assists: Freeman 10 (Phelps 4), Zillah 13 (L. Navarre 3). Steals: Freeman 4 (Phelps 2), Zillah 8 (John 2, Van De Graaf 2). Fouls: Freeman 20, Zillah 17. Fouled out: Phelps.
1B BOYS
Knights charge into state finalSPOKANE — Tournament time means one thing to Sunnyside Christian’s boys program.
Playing its best defense of the season.
Holding the third-seeded team to two points in the first quarter and 12 in the opening half, the No. 3 Knights cruised to a 55-41 victory over DeSales in the Class 1B state semifinals Friday night in the Spokane Arena.
Sunnyside Christian (22-4) played for the program’s 12th state championship when it meets No. 1 Wellpinit on Saturday in the title game. Look for details at yakimaherald.com/sports/state
Wellpinit (25-1), which had an 18-game win streak, defeated No. 4 Willapa Valley 56-53 in Friday’s first semifinal.
The Knights lost to DeSales twice in league play, including an 81-67 setback, but beat the Irish 63-61 in the district final.
Sunnyside Christian set the pace the whole way despite scoring leader Cole Wagenaar being slowed by foul trouble. Sawyer Jansen and Dash Bosma hit 3-pointers in the second quarter to help push the Knights to a 24-12 lead at halftime. Carson Duim helped keep the momentum going with back-to-back baskets in the third period.
But even with four fouls, Wagenaar was huge down the stretch, scoring 12 of his 17 points over the final five minutes. He also had eight rebounds.
After a 6-0 run pulled DeSales within 41-34, Wagenaar canned two 3-pointers and made six free throws to seal it.
DeSales — S. Green 3, C. Green 7, Jack Lesko 20, Baggney 4, Bingham 3, Sisk 0, Holtzinger 0, McCollaugh 2, Freeman 0, Sollars 0, Balof 2, Areco 0. Totals 15-40, 7-10 41.
Sunnyside Christian — Van De Graaf 0, Duim 5, Jansen 5, De Boer, 8, D. Bosma 0, Dash Bosma 14, B. Smeenk 6, C. Smeenk 0, Andringa 0, Van Beck 0, Cole Wagenaar 17. Totals 17-40 13-19 55.
DeSales 2 10 16 13 — 41
Sunnyside Chr. 12 12 17 14 — 55
3-point goals: DeDales 4-14 (S. Green 1-1, C. Green 1-4, Lesko 1-3, Bingham 1-3), SC 8-17 (Janses 1-1, DeBoer 2-10, D. Bosma 1-2, B. Smeenk 1-1, Wagenaar 3-3). Rebounds: DeSales 18, SC 34 (Wagenaar 8, Duim 6, B. Smeenk 5). Assists: DeSales 4, SC 5. Turnovers: DeSales 6, SC 9. Steals: DeSales 4, SC6. Fouls: DeSales 16, SC 13. Fouled out: Bingham.
2B GIRLS
ADNA 50, MABTON 48: At Spokane, Danika Hallom’s putback at the buzzer was the heartbreaking end to the Vikings’ season in Friday’s consolation round.
The Vikings led 40-29 after three quarters but Adna used a 19-5 run to take a 48-45 lead with 1:35 left.
Then it was Mabton’s turn to rally as Jasmin Chavez scored a basket at 1:05 and Alana Zavala made one of two free throws with 16.6 seconds remaining to pull even at 48-48.
Freshman Alana Zavala made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Vikings.
Eighth-seeded Mabton, which has no seniors and seven sophomores, finished its season at 19-9.
ADNA — Danika Hallom 13, B. Loose 7, Gaby Guard 10, Humphrey 4, N. Loose 0, Karlee Von Moos 16. Totals 21-59 5-13 50.
MABTON — Sanchez 7, Chavez 5, Bonewell 2, Roettger 6, Ramirez 2, Moreno 3, Macedo 5, Alana Zavala 18. Totals 15-38 12-21 48.
Adna 8 10 11 21 — 50
Mabton 16 10 14 8 — 48
Highlights: Zavala 4-6 3p, 6 rebs; Keirrah Roettger 3 stls; Esmeralda Sanchez 5 rebs, 3 assts.
