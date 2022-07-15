NEXT GAME
Opponent: Victoria.
When: 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Wilson’s Group Stadium.
FRIDAY’S LINESCORE
Pippins 13, HarbourCats 8
Yakima Valley 004 405 000 — 13 16 1
Victoria 200 010 041 — 8 10 3
Leaverton, McAdams (7), Mattson (8), Gargus (8) and Davis. Deliyannis, Walker (4), Craig (7) and Brown.
Yakima Valley highlights: Hank Dunn 2-6, 2 runs; Connor Coballes 2-6, 2b, 2 runs; Jackson Reed 4-5, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Spencer Shipman 3-6, run, RBI; Josh Davis 1-4, HR, 2 runs; Spencer Marenco 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Andrew Walters 1-5, 2b, run, RBI.
WCL STANDINGS
South Second half
W L Pct.
Portland 9 1 .900
Yakima Valley 7 3 .700
Ridgefield 5 2 .714
Corvallis 4 3 .571
Bend 5 5 .500
Springfield 4 6 .400
Cowlitz 3 4 .429
Walla Walla 2 5 .286
Friday’s games
Yakima at Victoria
Ridgefield 4, Springfield 3
Portland, Bend
Cowlitz 11, Port Angeles 5
Corvallis 7, Wenatchee 5
Kelowna 5, Walla Walla 4
Saturday’s games
Yakima at Victoria, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield at Ridgefield
Bend at Portland
Port Angeles at Cowlitz
Corvallis at Wenatchee
Walla Walla at Kelowna
