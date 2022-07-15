NEXT GAME

Opponent: Victoria.

When: 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Wilson’s Group Stadium.

FRIDAY’S LINESCORE

Pippins 13, HarbourCats 8

Yakima Valley 004 405 000 — 13 16 1

Victoria 200 010 041 — 8 10 3

Leaverton, McAdams (7), Mattson (8), Gargus (8) and Davis. Deliyannis, Walker (4), Craig (7) and Brown.

Yakima Valley highlights: Hank Dunn 2-6, 2 runs; Connor Coballes 2-6, 2b, 2 runs; Jackson Reed 4-5, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Spencer Shipman 3-6, run, RBI; Josh Davis 1-4, HR, 2 runs; Spencer Marenco 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Andrew Walters 1-5, 2b, run, RBI.

WCL STANDINGS

South Second half

W L Pct.

Portland 9 1 .900

Yakima Valley 7 3 .700

Ridgefield 5 2 .714

Corvallis 4 3 .571

Bend 5 5 .500

Springfield 4 6 .400

Cowlitz 3 4 .429

Walla Walla 2 5 .286

Friday’s games

Yakima at Victoria

Ridgefield 4, Springfield 3

Portland, Bend

Cowlitz 11, Port Angeles 5

Corvallis 7, Wenatchee 5

Kelowna 5, Walla Walla 4

Saturday’s games

Yakima at Victoria, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield at Ridgefield

Bend at Portland

Port Angeles at Cowlitz

Corvallis at Wenatchee

Walla Walla at Kelowna

