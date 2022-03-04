GIRLS
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 42
No. 7 Washougal 41
ARCHBISHOP MURPHY — Campbell 7, Kuhnle 0, Chiangpradit 0, Humphrey 6, Ava Marr 10, Burns 4, Taylor Reed 15, Espring 0. Totals 16-52 7-10 42.
WASHOUGAL — Johnson 1, Savea Mansfield 13, Mederos 4, Jaiden Bea 14, De La Rocha 4, Albaugh 0, Wilson 5. Totals 15-37 7-12 41.
A. Murphy 14 13 6 9 — 42
Washougal 12 10 10 9 — 41
Highlights: Bea (W) 13 rebs, 3 stls.
No. 3 Hudson’s Bay 54
No. 9 West Valley 53
HUDSON’S BAY — Bond 2, Johnson-Brown 3, Paytin Ballard 11, Mahaila Harrison 12, Aniyah Hampton 16, Gonzalez 5, Stephens 2, Jones 3. Totals 22-63 7-9 54.
WEST VALLEY — Chloe DeHaro 14, Delani Walker 15, Sicilia 5, Carr 6, Aliyah Henry 11, Fisher 0, Lobdell 2, Palmer 0. Totals 21-52 7-11 53.
Hudson’s Bay 12 1 19 22 — 54
West Valley 14 8 12 19 — 53
Highlights: Ballard (HB) 10 rebs; Harrison (HB) 8 rebs; Hampton (HB) 7 assts, 3 blks, 6 stls; DeHaro (WV) 7 rebs; Walker (WV) 4 assts;
No. 8 Burlington-Edison 55
No. 11 Prosser 46
PROSSER — Maljaars 4, Cortes 2, Ibarra 0, Taylor 0, Halle Wright 14, Chavez 9, Groeneveld 3, Milanez 0, Laylee Dixon 11, Blair 3. Totals 15-51 11-17 46.
BURLINGTON-EDISON — J. Smith 4, E. Smith 8, Sydney Reisner 24, Slotmaker 0, Amey Rainaud 15, Sayer 0, Holmes 4, Atkins 0. Totals 17-44 14-20 55.
Prosser 8 13 12 13 — 46
Burlington-Edison 11 13 13 18 — 55
Highlights: Malia Cortes (P) 7 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls; Wright (P) 7 rebs, 3 stls; Dixon (P) 9 rebs, 2 blks; Jordyn Smith (BE) 6 rebs; Rainaud (BE) 6 rebs, 2 assts, 4 stls.
No. 2 Ellensburg 42
No. 4 W.F. West 25
W.F. WEST — Roberts 4, Remund 0, Drea Brumfield 13, Bennett 0, McCallum 2, Mencke 0, Rogerson 2, Deskins 0, Dalan 4. Totals 9-34 3-10 25.
ELLENSBURG — Dylan Philip 20, Leishman 0, J. Philip 7, Kennedy-Colson 0, Katie Blume 11, L. Rogel 0, Q. Rogel 0, Anderson 4. Totals 15-46 7-8 42.
W.F. West 6 2 10 7 — 25
Ellensburg 10 6 16 10 — 42
Highlights: Olivia Anderson (E) 6 rebs; Jamison Philip (E) 4 stls; D. Philip (E) 4-7 3p, 3 stls; Kyla McCallum (W) 6 assts.
Saturday’s Games Medal Round
Game 21 — No. 5 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 3 Hudson’s Bay, 8 a.m. (Fourth, sixth place)
Game 22 — No. 11 Prosser vs. No. 4 W.F. West, 11:15 a.m. (Third, fifth place)
Game 23 — No. 8 Burlington-Edison vs. No. 2 Ellensburg, 5 p.m. (Championship)
BOYS
No. 7 Port Angeles 70
No. 14 Prosser 68 (OT)
PROSSER — JJ REyes 12, Kolbe Phillips 16, Kory McClure 7, Kaiden Rivera 13, Gonzalez 2, Koby McClure 16, Griffiths 0, Flores 2. Totals 25-66 3-5 68.
PORT ANGELES — Wheeler 0, Xander Maestas 26, Soule 6, Wyatt Dunning 19, John Vaara 17, Gundersen 0, Shamp 2. Totals 25-64 13-18 70.
Prosser 19 8 19 18 4 — 68
Port Angeles 9 18 24 13 6 — 70
Highlights: Phillips (P) 7 rebs; Reyes (P) 4 assts, 2 stls; Kory McClure (P) 4 assts, 2 blks; Maestas (PA) 8 rebs; Dunning (PA) 10 rebs, 4 assts; Vaara (PA) 17 rebs, 3 blks.
No. 5 Tumwater 62
No. 8 Sehome 47
TUMWATER — Reid 2, Andrew Collins 14, Luke Brewer 28, Otton 4, Overbay 8, Oram 1, Dillon 0, Howell 0, Hopkins 1, Weller 0, Harroun 0, T. Brewer 4. Totals 18-45 19-31 62.
SEHOME — Garrison 3, Storms 9, Ortega 3, Dominguez 0, Grant Kepley 18, Isaac Lawrence 12, Daheim 0, Mckay 0, Swanson 0, Duckworth 0, Eisses 2, Bello 0. Totals15-45 13-17 47..
Tumwater 11 18 19 14 — 62
Sehome 10 11 11 15 — 47
Highlights: Collins (T) 7 rebs, 3 assts; Adam Overbay (T) 6 rebs; Grey Garrison (S) 6 rebs; Mathew Storms (S) 7 rebs; Grant Kepley (S) 5 rebs, 3 assts, 5 stls.
No. 4 Pullman 69
No. 1 North Kitsap 53
PULLMAN — Grayson Hunt 22, Payton Rogers 13, Barbour 6, Jaedyn Brown 18, Powaukee 5, Pettitt 0, Cole 3, Sykes 2. Totals 25-59 16-29 69.
NORTH KITSAP — J. Olmsted 2, Aiden Olmsted 4, Jonas La Tour 23, Cade Orness 12, Harry Davies 11, Bower 1, Chmielewski 0. Totals 16-61 14-27 53.
Pullman 11 15 17 26 — 69
North Kitsap 14 19 11 9 — 53
Highlights: Hunt (P) 22 rebs; Olmsted (NK) 11 rebs.
No. 3 R.A. Long vs. No. 2 Lynden, late
Saturday’s Games Medal Round
Game 21 — No. 7 Port Angeles vs. No. 5 Tumwater, 9:30 a.m. (Fourth, sixth place)
Game 22 — No. 1 North Kitsap vs. Loser 20, 1 p.m. (Third, fifth place)
Game 23 — No. 4 Pullman vs. Winner 20, 3 p.m. (Championship)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.