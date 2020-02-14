BOYS
Bear Creek 41, Overlake 39
Black Hills 61, Columbia River 56
Seattle Academy 71, Northwest 44
Wenatchee 77, Moses Lake 68
4A WC/SW Consolation
Kennedy 65, Auburn Riverside 61
Mt. Rainier 49, Kentlake 46
Puyallup 76, Kentridge 67
South Kitsap 64, Rogers (Puyallup) 52
Quarterfinal
Battle Ground 67, Skyview 65
Kentwood 65, Federal Way 63
Sumner 61, Auburn 57
Union 70, Olympia 57
3A District 8 Semifinal
Kamiakin 73, Southridge 39
Mt. Spokane 80, Kennewick 54
3A Metro Championship Championship
Eastside Catholic 56, Garfield 41
2A District 7 Play-In
Pullman 79, Cheney 53
West Valley (Spokane) 52, East Valley (Spokane) 30
1A District 1 Championship
King’s 69, Lynden Christian 57
1A District 4 Quarterfinal
King’s Way Christian 76, Hoquiam 25
La Center 66, Elma 52
Seton Catholic 66, Forks 48
Stevenson 74, Montesano 71, OT
1A District 7 Semifinal
Deer Park 69, Medical Lake 66
Freeman 53, Newport 40
2B District 6 Semifinal
Brewster 85, Liberty Bell 37
Lake Roosevelt 69, Oroville 52
GIRLS
Moses Lake 76, Wenatchee 20
Oakesdale 51, Colton 34
Pomeroy 39, Garfield-Palouse 29
Seattle Academy 68, Bush 26
University Prep 36, Northwest 24
4A Wes-King First Round
Eastlake 53, Kamiak 29
Issaquah 66, Mount Vernon 21
Mount Si 55, Monroe 44
Newport-Bellevue 58, Jackson 39
3A District 1 Quarterfinal
Arlington 75, Marysville-Getchell 52
Ferndale 66, Edmonds-Woodway 53
Shorecrest 58, Everett 34
Snohomish 57, Meadowdale 39
3A District 3 Quarterfinal
Gig Harbor 46, Bethel 45
Hudson’s Bay 51, Capital 43
Lincoln 55, Kelso 45
Prairie 81, Yelm 37
3A District 8 Semifinal
Kennewick 73, Kamiakin 60
Mt. Spokane 43, Hermiston, Ore. 35
3A Metro Championship Championship
Eastside Catholic 56, Garfield 41
2A District 1-2 Quarterfinal
Archbishop Murphy 56, Sehome 42
Burlington-Edison 55, Cedarcrest 37
Lynden 59, Anacortes 33
Sammamish 49, Liberty 44
2A District 3 Quarterfinal
Fife 61, Sequim 49
Franklin Pierce 45, Renton 39
North Kitsap 50, White River 43
Port Angeles 65, Eatonville 24
2A District 4 Quarterfinal
Black Hills 61, Columbia River 56
Tumwater 48, R.A. Long 28
W. F. West 48, Woodland 34
Washougal 56, Hockinson 42
2A District 7 Play In
Clarkston 61, Cheney 43
East Valley (Spokane) 69, Pullman 53
1A District 1 Championship
Lynden Christian 41, King’s 26
1A District 7 Semifinal
Deer Park 41, Medical Lake 34
Freeman 44, Colville 43