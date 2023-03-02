TACOMA — Despite fast starts at the beginning of the third quarter, fourth quarter and overtime, the Davis boys lacked just one thing to remain in the Class 4A state basketball tournament.
The last basket.
Sixth-seeded Skyline set the early pace, then fell behind multiple times to Davis’ surges, but managed to survive for a 60-59 overtime victory during Wednesday’s knockout round in the Tacoma Dome.
The Pirates, seeded 11th, opened the second half with an 8-0 run, scored the first seven points of the final period and the first four points of overtime. But Skyline had answers with eight 3-pointers complimented by a steady inside game.
Sophomore Cesar Hernandez shined on the big stage, scoring 25 points with 9-for-12 shooting at the foul line, two 3-pointers and four steals. His field goal with 47 seconds left in OT gave Davis a 59-56 lead.
Skyline cut it to 59-58 with 27 seconds remaining, and then Kingco defensive MVP TJ Crandall came up with two big plays — a midcourt steal followed by a 12-foot jumper in the lane for the winner with four seconds to go.
Junior Finnegan Anderson collected 10 rebounds for the Pirates while Blake Garza, also a junior, had eight points and eight boards.
The Pirates outscored Skyline 14-2 at the foul line but the Spartans had an 24-9 advantage behind the arc.
The CBBN league and district champion and a 34-point winner in the regional round, Davis finished its season at 17-6.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 8, Garza 8, T. Lee 1, McGee 2, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 8, Cesar Hernandez 25, Anderson 7. Totals 21-46 14-20 59.
SKYLINE — Nahmier Robinson 15, Ny. Robinson 6, Przybylski 6, TJ Crandall 17, Culver 2, Boba 4, Shields 0, Willy Heise 10. Totals 25-61 2-7 60.
Davis 11 16 15 9 8 — 59
Skyline 18 15 13 5 9 — 60
Davis highlights: Finnegan Anderson 10 rebs; Blake Garza 8 rebs; Hernandez 9-12 FT, 2 3p, 4 stls; Nathan Stephenson 3 assts; Brandon Lee Jr. 3 stls.
Davis girls fall to Bellarmine PrepChasing all afternoon long and often down double digits, Davis’ girls made one last charge in the fourth quarter to keep their season going on Wednesday.
And it was nearly enough.
But Bellarmine Prep and Kiara Stone kept the Pirates on the chase for the duration in a 63-53 victory during the loser-out round of the Class 4A state tournament in the Tacoma Dome.
Trailing by 12 early in the final period, Davis came to life with a 7-0 run and later pulled within 53-49 on Tia Campbell’s 3-pointer with 3:09 left.
But the 11th-seeded Lions leaned on Stone down the stretch and the sophomore guard delivered, hitting a 3-pointer at 2:33 and four free throws at 2:05 to finally subdue the sixth-seeded Pirates. Stone finished with 34 points, 20 of which came in the first half to get her team out fast.
Junior Esmeralda Galindo put together 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for Davis, and senior Shaela Allen-Greggs had 12 points, nine boards and two blocks.
It was Greggs who capped the 7-0 burst to get Davis within 50-45 with over five minutes left. Galindo, Nevaeh Patterson and Leilani Johnson were a combined 16-for-18 at the foul line, and Campbell came off the bench to hit two of the Pirates’ four 3-pointers.
Statistically, Davis was even with Bellarmine Prep in most areas but Stone was a difference-maker. She made 11 of 17 shots with all three of her team’s 3-pointers and she sparked the defense with four steals. Keiara Curtis, also a sophomore, had 10 points and three steals.
Davis, in its first appearance in the Tacoma Dome, wrapped up its season with a 19-4 record and CBBN league and district titles.
BELLARMINE PREP — Kiara Stone 34, Keiara Curtis 10, Wiggins 6, Jones 0, Travis 5, Teeple 5, Leingang 3. Totals 20-53 20-27 63.
DAVIS — Johnson 6, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 14, Carillo 0, Campbell 8, Rodriguez 3, Hohner 1, Patterson 7, Shaela Allen-Greggs 12. Totals 15-40 17-21 53.
Bellarmine Prep 18 12 18 15 — 63
Davis 11 12 15 13 — 53
Davis highlights: Allen-Greggs 9 rebs, 2 blks; Galindo 5 rebs, 4 assts, 2 stls; Tia Campbell 2-3 3p.
2B GIRLS
MABTON 58, LIBERTY 47: At Spokane, the eighth-seeded Vikings used their pressure and quickness to force 20 turnovers and counter Liberty’s size in Wednesday’s nightcap.
Freshman Alana Zavala led the way with 16 points, hitting 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers. Sophomores Esmeralda Sanchez and Keirrah Roettger netted 12 points and Roettger added six rebounds.
Mabton (19-7) moved on to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.
LIBERTY — Cook 4, E. Denny 7, Tiegs 3, Grumbly 2, Kendall Denny 11, Redder 5, Jordyn Jeske 15. Totals 17-43 9-17 47.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 12, Chavez 4, Bonewell 0, Keirrah Roettger 12, Ramirez 8, Moreno 0, Macedo 6, Alana Zavala 16. Totals 20-55 13-17 58.
Liberty 10 11 16 10 — 47
Mabton 14 13 17 14 — 58
Mabton highlights: Roettger 6 rebs; Sanchez 4 stls.
1B GIRLS
WATERVILLE-MANSFIELD 53, YAKAMA TRIBAL 36: At Spokane, the eighth-seeded Shockers used defense and quickness to contain the Eagles’ potent offense.
Gwen Dawes topped 1,000 career points in her senior finale for ninth-seeded Yakama Tribal, which finished its season at 20-5.
Waterville-Mansfield (20-5) led 23-21 at the break but its defense allowed just 15 points in the second half to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.
Yakama Tribal 11 10 7 8 — 36
Water.-Mansfield 15 8 16 14 — 53
