Zillah’s offense looked as good as ever in the building coach Mario Mengarelli likes to call the Leopards’ second home Wednesday night.
Two big scoring runs, one in each half, buried No. 10 Seattle Academy on the way to an 80-55 win in the SunDome as senior Luke Navarre’s confidence kept soaring with 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting — 4-of-7 from 3-point range — to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists.
“Tonight was a great night,” Navarre said. “My shots were falling but I didn’t have to start doing too much by myself.”
Heavy reliance on the 6-foot-5 guard ended up hurting Zillah in a 61-58 upset loss to No. 7 Blaine last Saturday, when he scored 10 straight points in the third quarter and finished with 25. But Navarre said that left him too tired to contribute much to Zillah’s offense in the fourth quarter as the Borderites pulled away.
In Wednesday’s loser-out game, it was the Leopards who took command of a back-and-forth game by ending the first half on a 12-1 run. Navarre scored seven of the first nine points, but he said Dekker Van De Graaf’s three at the buzzer helped the freshman relax and calm his nerves.
He scored the rest of his nine points after halftime, including two to cap off a 16-0 run that gave Zillah a 58-32 lead. Seattle Academy eventually switched to a box-and-one defense to contain Navarre, so Mengarelli said other Leopards capitalized while Navarre set screens to help them find openings.
Although the Leopards’ man-to-man pressure ignited their first run, an unusually long amount of time spent in a zone appeared to frustrate the Cardinals’ offense. Navarre said they spend a lot of time working on several defenses in practice, and Mengarelli wanted to stick with what worked.
“Usually, once a team scores we get out of it,” Mengarelli said. “Tonight they didn’t score for a long time, so it worked for a long time.”
Nic Navarre, Luke’s younger brother, defended the inside well against 6-foot-9 Talbott Chesley and others. Hunter Ackerley scored 14 points to lead Seattle Academy, which shot just 38.2% from the field.
The younger Navarre also added 13 points in what Mengarelli said was the 6-7 forward’s first game at full health following an illness that limited him in the loss to Blaine and the district title win over Toppenish. Luke Navarre said Zillah saw the benefits of having his younger brother’s full inside presence.
“When Nic’s playing good, we’re playing good,” Luke Navarre said. “Our best games have been Nick’s best games.”
— Luke Thompson
SEATTLE ACADEMY — Carson DeBruhl 11, Hunter Ackerley 14, McSherry 2, McCleery-Brown 6, Clemmons 6, Albert 0, Witherspoon 4, Wampold 0, Tade 2, Chesley 6, Struss 3, Wong 1. Totals 21-55 10-14 55.
ZILLAH — Sandoval 6, C. Favilla 3, Nic Navarre 13, John 5, Luke Navarre 30, Reed 2, Aiden Garza 10, Martinez 0, Van De Graaf 9, B. Favilla 2, Juarez 0. Totals 27-52 20-25 80.
Seattle Academy 18 9 7 21 — 55
Zillah 19 18 21 22 — 80
3-point goals: SA 3-12 (Ackerley 2-6, DeBruhl 1-2), Zillah 6-14 (L. Navarre 4-7, Van De Graaf 1-3, John 1-1). Rebounds: SA 32 (Chesley 6), Zillah 35 (L. Navarre 10, Van De Graaf 6, N. Navarre 5). Turnovers: SA 11, Zillah 8. Assists: SA 9, Zillah 16 (Garza 4, L. Navarre 3, C. Favilla 3). Steals: SA 4, Zillah 6 (C. Favilla 2, Van De Graaf 2). Fouls: SA 15, Zillah 16. Fouled out: None.
Top-Hi boys dominate second halfA slow start turned into a fast-paced, dominant performance for Toppenish at the 1A state tournament Wednesday afternoon.
SCAC West co-player of the year Shane Rivera showed some comfort in the SunDome from the opening tip on his way to a game-high 22 points, knocking down a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession. It took the Wildcats nearly two quarters to find their rhythm and overwhelm Seton Catholic for a 62-42 win.
“It’s hard to judge speed on film and until you face us you really don’t know how fast we get up and down,” Toppenish assistant coach Greg Oldham said. “We have lots of guys that can handle so it’s not like you can just take one guy away.”
A 2-3 zone headed by 6-6 center Jack Jenniges blocked three shots and altered several others in a tough first half for the Wildcats’ offense. Their defense kept it close, even through a first-quarter scoring drought of more than five minutes, and an 8-2 run sent Toppenish into the locker room ahead by three.
Oldham said they began playing harder and a lineup featuring mostly players without any postseason experience at the SunDome got more relaxed. After missing some quick shots early in possessions in the first half, Rivera said the Wildcats adjusted to find better looks, often in transition.
“When we’re running that’s when we’re at our best for sure,” Rivera said. “In the second half we made them play our game and they weren’t able to run with us.”
A 13-3 run opened up a 41-28 lead as an aggressive man-to-man defense wore down the Cougars, who committed 18 turnovers and shot just 32% from the field. Rivera mostly shut down Jenniges, holding him to eight points to go along with nine rebounds.
Josh Perez scored 18 points to combine with Rivera for nearly two-thirds of Toppenish’s offense, but the Wildcats also welcomed contributions from six other players. Just as importantly for a team hoping to play four games in four days, the second-half surge allowed Rivera and Perez to enjoy some valuable rest.
“Everybody knows who our big two are and there have been some teams this year who have been able to take those guys away,” Oldham said. “We’re definitely going to have to have some other guys step up.”
Good ball movement produced 20 assists on 26 field goals and Toppenish shot 67% in the second half, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range. Rivera said the younger players new to state basketball looked a little nervous at first before settling down to give the Wildcats some additional options.
— Luke Thompson
SETON CATHOLIC — Brady Angelo 11, George 2, Lance Lee 11, Miller 0, Jenniges 8, Tran 6, Ruelas 1, Clute 3, Ackerman 0, Ross 0, Robinson 0, Hartsell 0. Totals 15-47 5-12 42.
TOPPENISH — Mesplie 3, Josh Perez 18, Shane Rivera 22, Luna 0, Hanson 4, Myers 0, Cisneros 6, Maldonado 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 4, Torres 3, Williams 2. Totals 26-49 4-6 62.
Seton Catholic 7 13 8 14 — 42
Toppenish 9 14 18 21 — 62
3-point goals: SC 7-16 (Tran 2-5, Angelo 2-5, Jenniges 1-1, Lee 1-2, Clute 1-1), Toppenish 6-10 (Rivera 2-2, Perez 2-5, Mesplie 1-1, Torres 1-1). Rebounds: SC 28 (Jenniges 9), Toppenish 31 (Rivera 10, Sanchez 6). Assists: SC 5, Toppenish 20 (Perez 6, Luna 5, Hanson 3). Turnovers: SC 18, Toppenish 14. Steals: SC 7, Toppenish 7. Fouls: SC 12, Toppenish 13. Fouled out: None.
No. 6 Stags eliminate Zillah girlsBasketball is a game of size and size is one thing 11th-seeded Zillah did not have when it challenged a taller No. 6 Deer Park on Wednesday in the loser-out round of the Class 1A state girls tournament in the Sun Dome.
The Leopards fell 53-32 after the Stags locked up the paint during the second half. Zillah scored 12 points after halftime as Deer Park senior forward Darian Herring put up a triple double.
The six-foot standout put up 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks. Of those, 12 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks came in the second half. Sophomore guard Brooklyn Coe had the hot hand early, scoring her team’s first 12 points en route to a 19-point, eight-rebound performance.
Junior guard Mia Hicks led Zillah with 14 points. She was the only Leopard to crack double digits, as junior D’Ana Esquivel tallied seven points and junior Kya Gonzales had five points and seven rebounds.
Leopards head coach Brandie Valadez said the mismatch in size was on her mind entering the game.
“The size difference was huge,” she said. “I thought we could take them a little more with our speed, but their bigs were effective on us.”
That speed was there early. Zillah was sharp, showing off some smooth passing and an ability to get to the basket despite their opponents’ size. Hicks cut through Deer Park’s defense on several occasions for 10 first-half points.
“I was excited, first quarter,” Valadez said.
Seniors Talani Oliver and Destyni Salme showed their experience and mettle for the Leopards. Zillah players followed their lead and were undaunted, gritty and flying across the hardwood.
“Those two seniors have been amazing the last four years,” Valadez said of Oliver and Salme. “They both are phenomenal leaders, they take care of the team, they lead the team, they’re great decision makers.”
The Leopards trailed just 21-20 late in the first half after a steal and layup by Hicks.
Coe and freshman Berlyn Zimmerer were pacing Deer Park — the pair accounted for 21 of their team’s 26 first-half points. Coe shot 60% from the field with three 3-pointers before the break. Her 3-pointer at the end of the half stretched the Stags’ lead to 26-20.
Herring was anonymous for most of the first two quarters with just two field goals and four rebounds. The change in the second half was like night and day. Herring started to find space on offense and suffocate the Leopards on defense.
“The further we got into the game, the more breakdowns we had in our defense with our kids not talking,” Valadez said. “It was a little bit of miscommunication.”
The Stags’ off-ball movement showed and Deer Park players all too often snuck away from their defenders. The Leopards began to run into the Herring’s wall in the paint and had no solution. Zillah shot 1-for-12 from 3-point range.
In the fourth quarter, the Leopards had just three points, all of which came from free throws.
“The longer the 30-second clock runs down, the harder it is to stay focused on what the goal is,” Valadez said. “(Deer Park) did a great job of running down the 30-second clock and finding our holes.”
Zillah hasn’t missed a state tournament since 2014 and blew out Sultan during regionals after finishing third in the SCAC district tournament. The Leopards finished 18-8 and lose just two varsity players to graduation.
There’s work to be done, said Valadez, but her team is young and could be promising next year.
“The experience of being here is going to be key. After today, we know we have a lot of work to do if we want to compete for hardware,” Valadez said. “We’re going to have to go back and figure out what we can capitalize on that’s going to help us hopefully win some hardware next year and get past this first-day hump.”
— Jasper Sundeen
ZILLAH — Oliver 2, Mia Hicks 14, Esquivel 7, Gonzales 5, Salme 0, Johnston 0, Garza 0, Walle 3, Jack 1. Totals 14-54 3-9 32.
DEER PARK — Brooklyn Coe 19, Berlyn Zimmerer 10, Garry 5, Reiter 1, Darian Herring 16, Chapman 0, Scott 0, Ahrens, Ellingson 0, Solomon 2, Kanrilak-Wolf 0. Totals 23-51 4-6 53.
Zillah 10 10 9 3 32
Deer Park 14 12 16 11 53
3-point goals: Deer Park 3-10 (Coe 3-7), Zillah 1-12 (Esquivel 1-4). Rebounds: Deer Park 40 (Herring 13, Coe 8), Zillah 30 (Gonzales 7). Turnovers: Deer Park 15, Zillah 14. Steals: Deer Park 8, Zillah 6. Blocks: Deer Park 10 (Herring 10), Zillah 1. Fouls: Deer Park 11, Zillah 11.
