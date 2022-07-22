NEXT GAME
Opponent: Port Angeles.
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Civic Field.
FRIDAY’S LINESCORE
Pippins 3, Lefties 0
Yakima 001 001 010 — 3 7 1
Port Angeles 000 000 000 — 0 4 0
Leaverton, McCallum (7) and Borst. Paddack, Monson (8) and Briones.
Yakima Valley highlights: Owen McWilliam; Blake Leaverton 6 IP, H, 4 BB, 4 K.
WCL STANDINGS
South
Second half W L Pct.
Portland 11 3 .786
Corvallis 10 4 .714
Yakima Valley 11 5 .688
Ridgefield 8 5 .615
Walla Walla 7 6 .538
Bend 7 8 .467
Springfield 6 9 .400
Cowlitz 4 9 .308
Friday’s gamesYakima 3, Port Angeles 0
Corvallis 2, Portland 1 (10 inn.)
Ridgefield 4, Cowlitz 2
Walla Walla 4, Wenatchee 3
Saturday’s gamesYakima Valley at Port Angeles, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Corvallis
Ridgefield at Cowlitz
Wenatchee at Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.