The Central Washington State Fair is open from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Free shuttle service is available at the Gateway Center, the location of Target.
Weather
Another pleasant fall day is on tap Friday in Yakima, with the forecast calling for sunny skies and high temperature of 67 degrees.
Evening music
Friday night’s concert will range from the acoustic storytelling of Cody Beebe and James Otto to the full blown, progressive country sound for which Cody Beebe & The Crooks have become internationally known.
All seating for the show is reserved, and tickets cost $39 and $45. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance. The venue opens for seating at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
To buy tickets online, go to www.statefairpark.org.
Mask and safety rules
Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.