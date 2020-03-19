Restaurants open for take-out and/or delivery
|name
|address
|city
|phone
|Bon Vino’s Bistro & Bakery
|122 N.16th street
|Sunnyside
|(509) 837-3936
|Challis Carter
|1829 S 1st Suite B
|Sunnyside
|(509) 515-2121
|Green Olive Cafe
|2926 Covey Lane
|Sunnyside
|(509) 837-9009
|KFC/A&W
|1928 Yakima Valley Highway
|Sunnyside
|(509) 837-6200
|Buffalo wild wings
|Valley Mall
|Union Gap
|(509) 453-1215
|Los Hernandez Tamales
|3706 Main St
|Union Gap
|(509) 457-6003
|Pepp'rmint stick Drive-in
|4002 Main St
|Union Gap
|(509) 457-4374
|Majors
|1902 S. 3rd Ave
|Union Gap
|(509) 225-6444
|Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza
|2560 Donald Wapato Road
|Wapato
|(509) 952-4414
|Fiddle's Coffee House & Juice Bar
|721 West 1st Street
|Wapato
|(509) 823-5970
|Provisions Restaurant + Market
|2710 Terrace Heights Drive,
|Yakima
|(509) 452-8100
|C&S Coffeehouse
|2691 Stonewood Court, Suite C
|Yakima
|(509) 452-8774
|Puerto Escondido
|811 N. 1st Street,
|Yakima
|(509) 225-3488
|RENO'S on the RUNWAY
|2012 S 16TH AVE
|Yakima
|(509) 571-1340
|Sub shop of Yakma
|20 N. 2nd Street
|Yakima
|(509) 853-2691
|Salsita Antojitos Mexicanos
|902 S Fair Ave
|Yakima
|(509) 452-9515
|El portón
|4808 Tieton drive
|Yakima
|(509) 965-5422
|Zesta Cucina Restaurant
|5110 Tieton Dr
|Yakima
|(509) 972-2000
|Meraki Creations
|1510 Summitview Avenue
|Yakima
|(509) 833-3004
|Tamales Express and More
|315 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
|Yakima
|(509) 457-2803
|The Public House of Yakima
|5703 Tieton Dr.,
|Yakima
|(509) 426-2043
|El Pastor
|315 W. Walnut St.
|Yakima
|(509) 453-5159
|Majors
|1705 W. Lincoln Ave.
|Yakima
|(509) 225-1475
|Gyro House
|3609 W Nob Hill Blvd
|Yakima
|(509) 426-2531
|Erik’s The Mercedes Kid
|7 N Front St
|Yakima
|(509) 823-4498
|J’s Asian flaming grill
|4007 Terrace Heights Drive
|Yakima
|(509) 249-5974
|Squeeze Inn Restaurant
|611 1st Ave.
|Zillah
|(509) 790-7041