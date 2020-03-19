take out food
David J. Phillip

Restaurants open for take-out and/or delivery

name address city phone
Bon Vino’s Bistro & Bakery 122 N.16th street Sunnyside (509) 837-3936
Challis Carter 1829 S 1st Suite B Sunnyside (509) 515-2121
Green Olive Cafe 2926 Covey Lane Sunnyside (509) 837-9009
KFC/A&W 1928 Yakima Valley Highway Sunnyside (509) 837-6200
Buffalo wild wings Valley Mall Union Gap (509) 453-1215
Los Hernandez Tamales 3706 Main St Union Gap (509) 457-6003
Pepp'rmint stick Drive-in 4002 Main St Union Gap (509) 457-4374
Majors 1902 S. 3rd Ave Union Gap (509) 225-6444
Hoptown Wood Fired Pizza 2560 Donald Wapato Road Wapato (509) 952-4414
Fiddle's Coffee House & Juice Bar 721 West 1st Street Wapato (509) 823-5970
Provisions Restaurant + Market 2710 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima (509) 452-8100
C&S Coffeehouse 2691 Stonewood Court, Suite C Yakima (509) 452-8774
Puerto Escondido 811 N. 1st Street, Yakima (509) 225-3488
RENO'S on the RUNWAY 2012 S 16TH AVE Yakima (509) 571-1340
Sub shop of Yakma 20 N. 2nd Street Yakima (509) 853-2691
Salsita Antojitos Mexicanos 902 S Fair Ave Yakima (509) 452-9515
El portón 4808 Tieton drive Yakima (509) 965-5422
Zesta Cucina Restaurant 5110 Tieton Dr Yakima (509) 972-2000
Meraki Creations 1510 Summitview Avenue Yakima (509) 833-3004
Tamales Express and More 315 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Yakima (509) 457-2803
The Public House of Yakima 5703 Tieton Dr., Yakima (509) 426-2043
El Pastor 315 W. Walnut St. Yakima (509) 453-5159
Majors 1705 W. Lincoln Ave. Yakima (509) 225-1475
Gyro House 3609 W Nob Hill Blvd Yakima (509) 426-2531
Erik’s The Mercedes Kid 7 N Front St Yakima (509) 823-4498
J’s Asian flaming grill 4007 Terrace Heights Drive Yakima (509) 249-5974
Squeeze Inn Restaurant 611 1st Ave. Zillah (509) 790-7041