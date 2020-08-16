Yakima set a record high temperature for the date of 102 Sunday.
That broke the previous mark of 101, dating from 2008, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
The Yakima Valley remains in an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts dangerously high temperatures of 103 Monday and 99 Tuesday.
That kind of heat significantly increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, according to the weather service. An alert issued by the weather service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay somewhere with air conditioning, avoid the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.
Overnight lows will hover around 70 Sunday and Monday. The weather service expects a high of around 94 Wednesday and 90 Thursday in Yakima.