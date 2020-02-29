YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Health District officials are investigating a possible case of novel coronavirus in Yakima County.
The district was notified that a person in Yakima County was experiencing symptoms and had a travel history consistent with the disease, officially known as COVID-19, according to a news release from the district.
The disease is caused by a strain of the coronavirus, the same type of virus associated with SARS and the common cold.
“The Yakima Health District decided, out of an abundance of caution, to collect a specimen to send to the Washington State Department of Health,” the release said. Test results are expected to be available within three to five days, the release said.
The release did not state the person’s age, sex or where they lived.
Health officials are asking people to take measures to prevent the spread of disease, including washing hands often with soap and water, not touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and staying home when sick.
Washington state health officials said Saturday a man in the Seattle area died of COVID-19, the first death in the U.S.