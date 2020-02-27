Yakima County has no confirmed or suspected cases of 2019 novel coronavirus, said Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the Yakima Health District.
Three Yakima County residents who traveled from China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, were screened upon arriving in the U.S., Johnson said. After showing no symptoms, the residents were able to return to their homes in Yakima County, but were self-monitoring for symptoms and quarantined to their homes for 14 days. They have been in contact with nurses with the health district. One resident has since been cleared after completing quarantine.
The Yakima Health District has been in communication with health providers to make sure they are aware of COVID-19 and are preparing for it, Johnson said. The district has passed on information from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control to specific groups, including health care facilities, emergency management services and schools.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure the county is as prepared as it can be,” Johnson said.
Johnson said people need to do the same things they would do to prevent a cold or flu: washing their hands with soap, not touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, covering coughs, cleaning surfaces and staying home when sick.
There has been one case of COVID-19 in Washington state, a Snohomish County resident who was quarantined at home for about three weeks after leaving the hospital. He has fully recovered and is no longer under quarantine, according to a Seattle Times report.
As of Wednesday, 28 people in Washington state had been tested. People are tested if they have shown symptoms and have either traveled to and from China or have come into close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Out of those cases, one has tested positive, 26 had a negative result and one result is pending, according to the state Department of Health. A department spokeswoman confirmed that one of the negative test results was from a Kittitas County resident.
And 384 people are under public health supervision. That group includes Washington state residents who at risk of having been exposed to novel coronavirus and are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials. It consists of those who had close contact with confirmed cases as well as those who have returned to China in the past 14 days.
The state Department of Health has a call center to respond to questions from the public, including what is happening in Washington state, how the virus is spread and how to deal with symptoms. Call 1-800-525-0127 and press #. For more information, click here.