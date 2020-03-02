The latest: Yakima County does not have any confirmed coronavirus cases, but Yakima Health District officials said Saturday they are investigating a possible case here.
The district was notified that a person in Yakima County was experiencing symptoms and had a travel history consistent with the disease, officially known as COVID-19, according to a news release from the district. Test results were expected to be available within three to five days, the release said.
For the latest local information from the Yakima Health District, click here.
As of midday Monday, six deaths caused by the novel coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Washington state. Five were in King County and one was in Snohomish County, the Seattle Times reported.
Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths at a news conference.
Researchers said earlier the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.
State basketball: Championship matches in Yakima, Tacoma and Spokane are continuing as scheduled, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said in a statement Monday.
“The WIAA has been working with arena staff at each of the three sites to disinfect high-touch areas,” it said.
Attendees are encouraged to spread out when possible. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout each site.
“WIAA Staff is in communication with the Washington State Department of Health and will continue to receive guidance regarding our upcoming events,” it said. “The safety of participants and fans is the primary focus of our organization and we encourage those planning to attend to follow the prevention guidelines distributed by the Center for Disease Control.”
School districts: Several school districts throughout Yakima County have updates about the coronavirus on their websites, as well as information about when to keep students home from school. They recommend families follow practices for preventing the common cold, flu and respiratory viruses.
Those measures include staying home if a student has a fever of 100 degrees or higher, has thrown up or had diarrhea in the past 24 hours or has had body aches, fatigue or frequent headaches, for example.
Districts point to the state Department of Health and CDC websites for updates and best health practices.
Yakima School District is creating contingency plans in case the coronavirus situation in Washington state worsens dramatically, it said on its website, adding that the effort was “out of an abundance of caution.”