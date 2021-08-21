Changing weather conditions gave firefighters working the Schneider Springs Fire a break Friday, officials say.
A wind shift, overcast skies, cooler temperatures and higher humidity slowed the fire’s growth to 8,062 acres Friday, according to a report from the U.S. Forest Service. The fire is currently at 64,484 acres, roughly 3.7 times the size of the city of Yakima.
Fire crews were going to spend Saturday building additional fire lines south and east of Bumping Lake, as well as on the north side from Forest Service Road 1706 west to the Bumping River, the release said. Crews are also checking pumps and lines around structures along State Route 410 from Halfway Flat to Cliffdell, and the Nile Road.
Meanwhile, crews continued to mop up hot spots along Nile Road between Bethel Ridge and Clover Springs roads.
Four helicopters are expected to make water drops Saturday, if conditions allow air operations, the release said.
A Type 1 incident management team is expected to assume command of the fire at 6 a.m. Sunday, the release said. Type 1 incident management teams are assigned to large-scale complex incidents, including large wildfires. A Type 2 team has been overseeing the fire operations.
Bumping River Road and U.S. Highway 410 from Bumping River Road to U.S. Highway 12 remain under a Level 3 evacuation order, meaning people in the area must leave, the release said. A Level 2 order, meaning people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, is in effect from U.S. Highway 12 at State Route 410 west to Tieton Reservoir Road.
U.S. Forest Service land in the area remains closed, the release said.
The fire was started by a lightning strike Aug. 3 and was spotted the next day. There are 464 personnel assigned to the fire, along with 38 engines, five bulldozers, seven water tenders and 18 other pieces of heavy equipment.