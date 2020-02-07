A flood warning is in effect for the Yakima River near Parker from Friday evening to Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the river gauge was at 9.5 feet at Parker, with a flood stage of 10 feet expected between 10 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management. Parker is south of Union Gap.
The river is expected to crest at 4 a.m. Saturday at 10.3 feet, the office said. It expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.
Minor flooding is forecast.
The Naches River has already reached flood stage. As of 8:45 a.m. the river gauge in the town of Naches showed the river running at 18.4 feet, flood stage there is 17.8 feet. The river is forecast to crest around 18.6 feet late Friday afternoon and to fall back below flood stage Saturday.
Minor flooding is being reported along the Naches River, the weather service said.
High temperatures are forecast at 54 degrees Friday and 51 degrees Saturday in Yakima, with a 30% chance of rain Friday night.
The National Weather Service lifted flood warnings Friday morning on the Snohomish River near Monroe, Issaquah Creek near Issaquah and ️Carbon River near Fairfax, the Associated Press reported.
Snow levels will drop and heavy snow is expected in the Cascade Mountains through Saturday morning, the weather service said. Winds are expected to pick up, too, they said.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation for 19 Washington counties because of damage from storms that are forecast to continue into the weekend. King County Executive Dow Constantine in Seattle signed an emergency declaration Thursday to speed up response and turnaround times for repairs and other work.
Crystal Mountain Resort closed Thursday because of high avalanche danger and mudslides on the road to the large ski and snowboarding area in the Cascades.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information about the flood warning near Parker.