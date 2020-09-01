Updated 10:45 a.m.: Evacuation orders for the Evans Canyon Fire were expanded Tuesday morning to include 57 more homes.
The Level 3 (go now) evacuation was expanded around 10:30 a.m. to include all homes west of Longmire Lane and north of Naches Wenas Road in Selah, said Horace Ward, operations manager for the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
The update moves 57 homes that had been under Level 2 (be ready) evacuations into Level 3. There are now a total of 194 households in Level 3 in the area, said Ward.
No primary residences are reported to have been lost to the fire so far, said Ben Shearer, the public information officer for the fire. Some outbuildings had been impacted, although he did not have details.
Between 250 and 300 firefighters were on the ground fighting the fire Tuesday morning, said Shearer. Four different strike teams from at least three different areas in the state, as well as some contractor crews, were responding to the fire, he said. There are also aircraft responding to the fire.
“The fire is continuing to grow as we speak,” he said. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the National Interagency Fire Center said the fire had burned 5,000 acres.
BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas are closed, according to DNR.
Updated 7 a.m.: State mobilization has been ordered for the Evans Canyon Fire in the Wenas Valley, according to the Washington State Fire Marshal.
The fire started at 2:30 p.m. Monday eight miles northwest of Naches and grew to 4,000 acres overnight in high winds, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
It is threatening 125 structures, power lines, radio towers, and agricultural crops, the fire marshal's office said, and evacuation notices are in place. The fire is burning in grass, brush and light timber.
All homes north of Wenas Lake were moved to Level 3 (go now) evacuations at around 9 p.m. People in that area should leave immediately for their safety.
All homes south of Stagecoach RV Park to the Wenas Dam were under Level 2 (be ready) evacuations. Residents in that area should be ready to evacuate immediately if conditions change.
Anyone who evacuated and needs assistance with lodging can contact the Red Cross at 509-594-0016.
North Wenas Road was closed to general traffic at Longmire Road.
The forecast calls for strong, gusty northwest winds on Tuesday afternoon and evening again, according to Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management. A decent amount of instability will be present in the mid levels of the atmosphere, potentially making for a more critical fire weather day Tuesday, a Facebook post said. Temperatures in the 90s are in the forecast this week.
For updates on evacuation levels and other information, follow Yakima Valley Emergency Management on Facebook.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the state fire marshal's office said.